Adobe Stock/leonidkos

By Dan Clapper

Chronic labor shortages and rising employee turnover remain familiar challenges for the facilities industry. When employers find it difficult to recruit and retain talent, the quality of work suffers as a result, leading to a cycle of inefficiency, lost productivity, and diminished morale.

Investing in ongoing training is one of the most effective ways a leader can upend the cycle of turnover and poor performance. Studies show that retention rates for companies with comprehensive training and development programs are 34% higher than rates for companies without a commitment to in-house learning.

Other research indicates that companies with a strong learning culture are:

● 92% more likely to develop novel products and processes.

● 52% more productive.

● 17% more profitable than their peers.

With high-quality training platforms designed to engage today’s young maintenance engineers, employers can quickly bring new workers up to speed, even if they have no experience. Tenured employees can elevate their existing skills and cross-train for proficiency in other areas, opening new opportunities for career advancement.

But training today’s workforce requires a new approach to learning. Modern workers are looking for personalized and engaging learning experiences with the flexibility to train anytime, anywhere.

Meeting Employees Where They Are

It’s essential to meet employees where they are. Traditional learning provides valuable foundational knowledge, but it doesn’t align with today’s workflows or the evolving expectations of employees. To remain competitive, today’s employers need effective training solutions for each phase of their company’s growth and each stage in their employees’ learning journey.

Modern, online training solutions empower companies to offer valuable career development opportunities that customize learning to each individual’s unique needs, regardless of role or experience level. Digital tools like AI-based mentors, virtual reality and 3D simulations are empowering organizations to hire new engineers with little or no experience and quickly bring them up to speed while also helping experienced workers to upskill and cross-train more effectively.

Each worker brings their own unique experience and learning style to the process. Most learners will master skills more effectively and more quickly with a personalized training journey. They are also more likely to positively engage with material that is accessible in ways that fit their expectations.



Newer training platforms have the flexibility to accommodate multiple learning styles and paces. Workers who are auditory or kinesthetic learners can struggle with traditional learning methods, but they often excel when using VR or hands-on simulations. They can repeat lessons, revisit concepts, and get unlimited practice to build their confidence.

This type of immersive training in a simulated “real world” environment also prompts critical thinking, reinforces analytical skills, and enhances long-term retention of information. Building a safe, simulated environment where participants can practice new skills and perfect existing abilities also taps into another important feature. Simulations and virtual reality technology offer particular appeal to young workers, who are used to immersive technology in both education and entertainment. Employers who leverage that familiarity by implementing immersive learning can give their teams an experience that puts them into an interactive environment without distractions.

Supporting Employee Development

Effective skills assessments provide organizations with clear, objective insights on an employee’s strengths and skill gaps. Too often, gaps in skills only become apparent on the job. Digital training tools allow employers to objectively assess their team’s technical skills and monitor progress, helping turn weaknesses into strengths.

Underperforming employees have an opportunity to refresh their knowledge and reinforce fundamental skills with focused training. Supervisors can also build professional development pathways, creating opportunities for current employees to upskill as well as advance their careers within the company. Development pathways can play a pivotal role in effective recruiting by establishing a company as an employer of choice.

Recruiting, training and retaining top maintenance engineers is an ongoing priority throughout the facilities industry. Failing to upgrade your company’s training approach can have significant consequences in today’s environment. If you’re not evolving to meet the expectations and learning experience of young workers, you may end up in an endless cycle of employee turnover. Effectively implementing immersive, personalized technology-driven training solutions, however, can reverse that cycle and help employers develop a stable maintenance staff that will serve as the foundation for success and growth.



Clapper is commercial HVAC and facilities maintenance market director for Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and simulation-based training for the essential skilled trades. He has more than 25 years of experience in HVAC service and installation, wholesale sales and distribution, and manufacturer training.