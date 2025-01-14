Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Workplace & Interiors » Workplace Culture » Employees

Is Your School Custodian Head Of The Class?

Now through February 7, you're invited to nominate a hardworking school custodian for Cintas' 12th annual nationwide Custodian of the Year contest.

This week, Cintas Corporation launched its 12th annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, which honors exceptional school custodians. Now through February 7, the public can nominate their favorite custodian here.

“Beyond cleaning and maintenance, school custodians often make our schools and universities feel like home,” said Emily Ramos, Director of Marketing at Cintas. “For more than a decade, we’ve been inspired by countless incredible stories of custodians going above and beyond, and we’re thrilled to continue honoring them as we celebrate the 12th year of this contest.”

Custodian of the Year
Bob Galewski from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in Wabasha, Minnesota was the winner of the 2024 Custodian of the Year contest.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less, describe why the nominee deserves the award, and must be submitted by February 7. Cintas will announce the top 10 finalists on March 4. The public will then be able to vote for their favorite custodian through April 11, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year in the spring.

Cintas will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. The winner’s school will also receive a complete facility assessment and Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Advanced certification by GBAC from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000. The other nine finalists will receive $1,000 each from Cintas, a cleaning supply package from Rubbermaid and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) virtual training event valued at $1,500. The top three finalists will also receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November, where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

Last year, Cintas Corporation awarded Bob Galewski of Wabasha-Kellogg High School in Wabasha, Minnesota, the 2024 Cintas Custodian of the Year.

“Creating healthy and inspiring learning environments wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of custodians,” said John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA. “ISSA is honored to partner with Cintas to recognize and celebrate the dedication, hard work and essential contributions of custodians across the U.S.”

“We’re proud to partner with Cintas to honor the custodians who go above and beyond daily,” said Robert Posthauer, Senior Vice President and GM of Commercial Business of Rubbermaid Commercial Products. “Custodians are true heroes, and we are committed to showing our gratitude and appreciation for all they do.”

Don’t forget: Nominate your favorite school custodian for Cintas’ 12th annual nationwide Custodian of the Year contest by February 7.

Click here for more facility management news related to school facilities.

Cleaning & Maintenance, Employees, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Workplace & Interiors

Cintas Corporation, Cintas Custodian of the Year, College campus, elementary schools, Facility Management, High Schools, ISSA, Middle Schools, nominations, Professional Development, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, school custodian, university campus

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Greenheck Launches New ERVi Energy Recovery Ventilators

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon