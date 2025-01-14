Is Your School Custodian Head Of The Class?

T his week, Cintas Corporation launched its 12th annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, which honors exceptional school custodians. Now through February 7, the public can nominate their favorite custodian here.

“Beyond cleaning and maintenance, school custodians often make our schools and universities feel like home,” said Emily Ramos, Director of Marketing at Cintas. “For more than a decade, we’ve been inspired by countless incredible stories of custodians going above and beyond, and we’re thrilled to continue honoring them as we celebrate the 12th year of this contest.”

Bob Galewski from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in Wabasha, Minnesota was the winner of the 2024 Custodian of the Year contest.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less, describe why the nominee deserves the award, and must be submitted by February 7. Cintas will announce the top 10 finalists on March 4. The public will then be able to vote for their favorite custodian through April 11, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year in the spring.

Cintas will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. The winner’s school will also receive a complete facility assessment and Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Advanced certification by GBAC from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000. The other nine finalists will receive $1,000 each from Cintas, a cleaning supply package from Rubbermaid and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) virtual training event valued at $1,500. The top three finalists will also receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November, where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“Creating healthy and inspiring learning environments wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of custodians,” said John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA. “ISSA is honored to partner with Cintas to recognize and celebrate the dedication, hard work and essential contributions of custodians across the U.S.”

“We’re proud to partner with Cintas to honor the custodians who go above and beyond daily,” said Robert Posthauer, Senior Vice President and GM of Commercial Business of Rubbermaid Commercial Products. “Custodians are true heroes, and we are committed to showing our gratitude and appreciation for all they do.”

Don’t forget: Nominate your favorite school custodian for Cintas’ 12th annual nationwide Custodian of the Year contest by February 7.