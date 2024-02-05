ISSA Scholars Opens 2024-2025 Scholarship Applications

ISSA Scholars opened its scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. Employees of all ISSA member companies and their families are encouraged to apply now through April 12, 2024. There are also opportunities for member companies to donate to a scholarship fund or develop a new fund to support our efforts.

On an annual basis, ISSA Scholars awards scholarships to students who showcase outstanding academic and leadership qualities. These scholarships serve as a beacon of support, alleviating the financial strain of tuition for individuals affiliated with ISSA member companies, including employees and their immediate family members, as they embark on their educational journeys at accredited four-year colleges and universities.

This year, ISSA Hygieia Network, an ISSA Charities signature program dedicated to the advancement and retention of women in the cleaning industry, has increased the ISSA Hygieia Network Scholarship from US $3,500 to $5,000. Applicants for this scholarship must be a female employee of an active ISSA Member company and have a minimum two years of experience in the cleaning industry. The funds can be used toward any level of undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

With the support of generous ISSA member companies, ISSA Scholars awarded $142,000 in financial aid to 49 students in 2023. Member companies looking to provide support can donate to existing funds or develop their own scholarship award. ISSA announces the complete list of scholarship recipients and company sponsors each year.