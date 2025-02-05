It’s Flu Season: Are Americans Washing Their Hands?

D espite an increasing number of Americans making a point to wash their hands more during cold and flu season, a growing number of people – almost 8 out of 10 – have witnessed other people leave public washrooms without washing their hands, according to Bradley Company’s Healthy Handwashing Survey™.

Conducted in January 2025, the survey shows that public concern regarding contracting the flu has gradually increased since 2016. Currently, 65% are very or somewhat concerned about the flu compared to only 53% nine years ago. To fend off the flu virus, 79% are washing their hands more frequently or thoroughly, reflecting an increase from 74% last year.

Further, 93% believe handwashing is important for their health so they wash their hands, on average, 7.5 times per day. Americans tend to be more diligent about washing their hands when out in public (37%) than when at home (20%), although most (43%) say they are equally diligent no matter the location.

So what else inspires Americans to wash their hands? Coughing, sneezing or being with somebody who is sick are the actions most likely to lead to handwashing, according to the survey. When sick, Americans are most likely to drink more fluids (89%) and wash their hands more frequently (87%).

“Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms that cause sickness, like the flu and norovirus,” said medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Saint Joseph’s University. “Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom.”

Washing Hands The Right Way

While flu concerns and handwashing practices are elevated, reports of improper handwashing practices are also rising. An increasing number of Americans say they frequently see others leave public restrooms without washing their hands. Three-fourths (77%) now make this observation at least occasionally, compared with 68% last year.

Still, 81% of Americans say they always wash their hands after using a public restroom and another 11% say they usually do. As people age, they become more likely to wash their hands after using a public restroom: only 70% of 18-24-year-olds say they always do so, compared to 92% of those aged 55 or more. Men are somewhat more likely to skip washing their hands than women. While lathering up with soap and water is the best way to wash hands, 45% of Americans admit to just rinsing their hands with water. More men bypass the bubbles compared with women (53% vs. 38%). “For those who skip handwashing in a public restroom, the most common reasons are a lack of soap or paper towels, sinks that are dirty or out of service, overcrowding, and bad smells.” — Jon Dommisse, Bradley Company

When it comes to children, many parents believe their kids are taking handwashing shortcuts: 38% do not think their children wash their hands enough, and only one-in-four parents believe their children always wash their hands when they tell them to do so.

Public Restrooms Lack Supplies

“For those who skip handwashing in a public restroom, the most common reasons are a lack of soap or paper towels, sinks that are dirty or out of service, overcrowding, and bad smells,” says Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley Company. “It’s no wonder that the most desired improvement in public bathrooms is keeping them more consistently clean and stocked with supplies.”

For facilities, a poorly maintained restroom not only interferes with handwashing follow through, it can also create negative perceptions: 84% of the population say that an unclean or unpleasant restroom at a business or other establishment has a negative impact on their overall impression of that business or establishment.