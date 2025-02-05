IWBI Appoints New Governance Council Members

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) welcomed several new members to its Governance Council, a coalition of global thought leaders, doctors, public health professionals, and business executives who uphold the integrity of the WELL Standard development process, and accelerate market transformation through expert input.



“Since 2020, IWBI’s Governance Council has served to both safeguard and accelerate the WELL movement,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. “Its members have shaped public health and policy outcomes and informed our cutting-edge work in social sustainability, while upholding the rigor and relevance of WELL and reinforcing IWBI’s global leadership. Our exceptional new members strengthen this legacy of transformative impact. We are honored to have such esteemed professionals join us in advancing people-first places.”

New Council Members include:

● Jane Burns, Enterprise Professor, The University of Melbourne

● Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman, IWBI | Founding Chair, U.S. Green Building Council

● Ali Khan, CEO, SHAPE Global

● Dr. Tauni Lanier, Director, Sustainability and Economic Growth/International Projects Group, BDO LLP

● Ana Karen Mora, Sustainability Director, ESG Lead, Fibra Uno

● Brendan Owens, Principal, Black Vest Strategy | Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment + Department of Defense Chief Sustainability Officer

● Chrissa Pagitsas, CEO, Pagitsas Advisors

● Sigrid Zialcita, CEO, APREA



These leaders join a distinguished group to total 18 members hailing from nearly 10 countries in every region of the world, including:

● Dr. Richard Carmona, M.D., MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States; Chair, IWBI Governance Council

● Cheryl Durst, Executive Vice President and CEO, International Interior Design Association (IIDA)

● Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

● Stephen Huddart, Adjunct Professor, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria

● Yasushi Kinoshita, Representative Member, Eminence Partners G.K.; Co-chairperson, Green Building Japan (GBJ)

● Alessandro Miani, President of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA), Professor of Environmental Prevention, University of Milan

● Alison Omens, President, JUST Capital

● Avi Rajagopal, Editor-in-Chief, Metropolis Magazine

● Davina Rooney, CEO, Green Building Council of Australia

● Khoi Vo, Chief Executive Officer, American Society of Interior Designers



Formally constituted in February 2020, the Governance Council recently ratified the WELL Coworking Rating in spring 2024. Members serve a two-year term on a volunteer basis.