IWBI Launches Digital Directory Works With WELL Program

The Works with WELL program digital directory provides a one-stop service for users seeking products or solutions aligned with WELL.

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) launched its digital directory for its Works with WELL program to provide one-stop service for global users seeking products or solutions aligned with features in the WELL Building Standard (WELL). This public-facing directory showcases the health leadership of global brands whose products and services are already validated to support WELL features and licensed with the Works with WELL trademark.

The Works with WELL program, introduced by IWBI earlier this year in response to the increasing demand for healthier building products and solutions, allows product manufacturers and service providers to validate and demonstrate how their offerings align with requirements in the WELL Building Standard. Through a third-party documentation review process, the program awards organizations the right to license the Works with WELL trademark for designated products, services and solutions.

In its first year, the program roll-out has been focused on manufacturers and evaluating how their products, services and solutions align with WELL features. Already, the program has gathered significant momentum with early-adopting companies enrolling over 1,000 products of various product types. To align with a feature part, a product must demonstrate how it supports a WELL feature requirement and contribute to a WELL project’s ability to achieve that feature part. Currently, 69 specific product types as defined by the Construction Specification Index (CSI) code are pre-mapped to one or more compatible feature requirements of WELL v2. Products that have already gone through the validation process now span 39 feature parts across nine WELL concepts. The number of eligible product types and compatible features will expand over time as the program evolves. Organizations can also submit their own alignments for approval.

With the introduction of the directory, the Works with WELL program becomes even more accessible and user-friendly to the broader WELL community. The directory provides a listing of products and solutions that have earned the Works with WELL mark. Users can now easily search, browse, and identify products that are aligned with specific WELL requirements, making it a valuable tool for architects, designers, builders, facility managers, and anyone striving to earn WELL Certifications, WELL ratings and/or a WELL Score.

Key features of the product directory:

Searchable database: The directory offers a powerful search engine, allowing users to find products by product type or by manufacturer name.

Callout of aligned features: Each product listing exhibits specific WELL feature(s) it aligns with. The features are also linked to the WELL Standard, providing more context about the alignment.

Manufacturer Information: Users can access profiles of product manufacturers and the product’s website to learn more about product features and the company’s commitment to health and well-being.

User-friendly interface: The directory features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, enabling a seamless experience for users.

Continuous addition and updates: IWBI will continuously update the directory to include new products and manufacturers as they earn the Works with WELL trademark.

To date, WELL has been adopted by almost 44,000 projects spanning nearly 5 billion square feet of real estate across 128 countries. Thousands of organizations, including nearly 30 percent of the Fortune 500, have incorporated WELL.