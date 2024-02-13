J. J. Keller launches four onsite Healthcare Consulting Services.

The healthcare consulting services were created to keep facilities in compliance with complex regulatory and accreditation requirements.

Hospitals, clinics and related medical centers can now choose from four new onsite healthcare consulting services introduced by J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. to keep their facilities in compliance with complex regulatory and accreditation requirements.

These requirements include a wide variety of codes, standards and regulations from organizations such as The Joint Commission (TJC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), state health departments, OSHA and more.

J. J. Keller’s four new onsite healthcare consulting services include:

Accreditation Mock Survey, which prepares a facility for a successful TJC Life Safety survey. It focuses on TJC Life Safety, Environment of Care and Emergency Management accreditation standards the exact same way the survey would be conducted by a Life Safety surveyor, and provides a full report of recommendations for improvements.

Life Safety Assessment, which evaluates whether a facility’s Life Safety systems meet TJC and NFPA 101 Life Safety requirements. A full report is provided detailing recommendations for addressing risk areas, in addition to providing in-person staff education on the Life Safety requirements.

Workplace Violence Assessment, which provides a complete assessment of a facility’s physical environment and its workplace violence program, including staff training, policies and procedures, injury reports and more. A full report, including recommendations for corrective actions, is provided.

Document Review & Support, which examines a facility’s records to ensure they’re meeting TJC Environment of Care, Life Safety, and Emergency Management standards. This includes a detailed report of the findings and recommendations to address any issues.

The range of healthcare consulting services was developed to ensure patient safety and quality of care, improve compliance with requirements, and maintain accreditation, which are vital for retaining Medicare and Medicaid funding. They join a comprehensive suite of consulting services offered by J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.