JLG Industries Launches JLG ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift

JLG Industries, Inc., unveiled the JLG ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift for its fleet of machines. The product provides maximized performance capabilities, implements application-driven design, and offers full lifecycle support for its operators.

To make the user experience even better, JLG incorporated customer feedback to enhance key areas of the product, such as fold-down rails for ease of use and maneuverability. Maximized performance is exemplified with over 50% more duty cycles than the previous R4045 Electric Scissor Lift, as well as incorporation of parts commonality, fewer hoses and fittings and a single lift cylinder, which results in reduced maintenance needs. The ES4046 is the highest ES Series scissor, measuring at 39’ platform height indoors (up to 28.5’ outdoors), while simultaneously being the lowest gross-weight scissor in its class.

The JLG ES4046 is designed to be future-facing, application-driven and includes a zero turning radius which provides access to narrow aisles and tight overhead spaces. In 2024, JLG will introduce a lithium-ion battery option to offer more efficiency, enhanced battery life, fast charging, and a lower lifetime cost of ownership. Operators also can add optional features such as CleanGuard leak containment system for working on sensitive flooring, a 900-watt inverter to charge tools, and SkySense enhanced detection system that helps protect workers and property.

ClearSky Smart Fleet comes standard on the ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift to allow for easier fleet tracking, which goes above and beyond to provide full lifecycle support. JLG offers responsive on-site service and technical support from experts, and continues to provide robust training options for operators, supervisors, and service technicians.