JLL today announced that its digital end-to-end facilities management (FM) application, JLL Serve (Serve), is now further differentiated with AI-powered technology from Sclera, a technology solutions enterprise. By integrating Sclera’s capability with JLL’s technology ecosystem and proprietary expertise, Serve drives productivity, compliance and intelligent decision-making through a single, easy-to-use mobile and web-based interface that can be adapted to meet the ever-evolving needs of a workplace, building or critical environment.

An extension of JLL’s global FM platform, Serve is the next step in JLL’s journey to digitize and automate the end-to-end workflow in facilities management. It is an FM solution that integrates data from connected and non-connected assets in a simple, intuitive and user-friendly format for technicians, facilities managers and business intelligence specialists to have everything they need to efficiently do their jobs in the palm of their hands. Along with JLL’s technology ecosystem–including Corrigo, JLL’s proprietary Smart Building and Enterprise Data Platforms, Azara and more–Serve aggregates and processes disparate data sources that are then analyzed by JLL’s AI engine and in-house analytics team to turn insights into action.

The integration of Sclera’s technology into JLL’s technology platform supports the creation of a unified and comprehensive dataset of the entire portfolio of facilities being served. The dataset provides a centralized view of asset activity and a holistic understanding of facilities and asset performance, maintenance needs and compliance requirements to allow for a comprehensive, integrated plan to optimize FM services.