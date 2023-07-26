Johnson Controls, Constellation Plan Pennsylvania Solar Projects

An agreement between Johnson Controls and Constellation will support the development of two new solar plants in Pennsylvania. The plants will meet the power needs of four Johnson Controls manufacturing and research and development facilities.

“By joining forces with Constellation, we are supporting the addition of state-of-the-art renewable assets to a key region for Johnson Controls’ market-leading operations, where we are inventing and building the future of net zero emission buildings,” said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls. “We are also pleased to be combining our advisory, digital and technology solutions with Constellation’s renewable energy capabilities, to accelerate net zero progress for building customers across the United States.”

Constellation’s Offsite Renewables Plus (CORe+) retail power product combined with Johnson Controls’ commitment to renewables is supporting the development of two new Welcome Solar renewable energy facilities. Backed by Johnson Controls’ 15-year commitment starting in December 2024, Constellation has entered separate, long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to procure 29 megawatts of energy from the Welcome Solar projects. Johnson Controls will receive energy through its retail agreement with Constellation that is matched by Green-e® Energy certified renewable energy certificates (RECs) from U.S. facilities.

Those will be matched to Johnson Controls’ four engineering and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, dedicated to advancing net zero buildings. The first is the New Freedom, PA global research and development complex, where Johnson Controls is leading the charge in heat pump development – machines that enable the full electrification of buildings and generate three to eight times as much energy as they consume. The others include an advanced chiller manufacturing center and two facilities that are driving hyper-efficiency in industrial refrigeration applications.

The new renewable energy agreement will advance Johnson Controls’ goal of 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2040 and help reduce its carbon footprint by more than 14,000 metric tons annually, equivalent to the emissions of nearly 36 million miles driven by a gas-powered car, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculator. This will advance Johnson Controls’ aggressive 2030 Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal of reducing operational emissions by 55%. The company has already reached 42% absolute emission reductions, saving over 455,934 metric tons of CO2e across its operations, the equivalent of over 1.1 billion miles driven by a gas-powered car.

Johnson Controls and Constellation work together to help accelerate net zero building progress across U.S. commercial, industrial and public sectors. Combining Johnson Controls OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings advisory, technology, and services with Constellation’s offsite renewable capabilities allows customers to benefit from increased accessibility and economies of scale.