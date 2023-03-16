Johnson Controls Establishes OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor

Johnson Controls announced OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor, which uses digitally automated data collection and analytics to manage and track scope 1 and 2 emissions and assist building owners in reporting for certification and compliance frameworks. Organizations can manage single-building emissions targets around the world, and also aggregate global building data to optimize buildings and support reporting on enterprise-wide climate targets.

As regulators seek proof of progress toward net zero goals, they are calling on building owners to provide reliable emissions reporting. Accurate carbon footprint assessment, target-setting, tracking, and management are paramount, as climate disclosures become mandatory not only for building certification and environmental reporting, but also for financial regulation. Yet, organizations struggle to collect, analyze, and operationalize the data, given disparate data sources and varying local conditions. The vast number of different reporting frameworks adds to the complexity.

OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor provides an all-in-one tool for carbon footprint assessment, target setting, emissions management, and tracking. In addition, it aggregates data across a global building portfolio, to deliver insights on reducing building emissions and assist in accurate and transparent global reporting, while saving the time and money normally spent on complicated calculations and spreadsheets. Net Zero Advisor automatically extracts data from monthly utility bills, on-site renewable energy sources, and local emissions factors, including the local power grid contribution. Based on that data, it calculates scope 1 and 2 emissions. It then factors in credits and carbon offsets and calculates total net emissions for each building site. Aggregating and analyzing data across a global portfolio of buildings, Net Zero Advisor can also provide carbon footprint transparency at an enterprise-wide level. Net Zero Advisor can help building owners assign measurable targets for energy, energy use intensity, emissions, and emissions intensity for each building, and then manage and summarize climate progress for the entire portfolio.

