Johnson Controls Introduces CLEANGUARD+ Fire Extinguisher

The clean agent fire extinguisher uses electrically non conductive FK-5-1-12 agent and is safe for use in spaces as small as 40 cubic feet.

Johnson Controls extended its commercial portable fire extinguisher lines with CLEANGUARD+, available through ANSUL and PYRO-CHEM.

CLEANGUARD+ uses the electrically non conductive FK-5-1-12 agent, with characteristics that make it an eco-friendly commercial clean agent fire extinguisher option, including:

Zero ozone depletion potential (ODP)

Global warming potential (GWP) less than one

One-week atmospheric lifetime

The extinguisher is suitable for use in commercial and industrial facilities that contain critical equipment. Its FK-5-1-12 agent is residue-free, corrosion-resistant, and requires no clean-up after discharge, helping minimize collateral damages after operational downtime. The FK-5-1-12 agent allows CLEANGUARD+ to be used in much smaller spaces than traditional, clean agent extinguishers, making it safe for use in spaces as small as 40 cubic feet. An optional MR Conditional model contains stainless steel components and is rated up to 7 tesla.

It is UL-ULC listed, is compliant with the NFPA 10 standard, United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved, and manufactured in the United States.