Johnson Controls Residential & Light Commercial recently announced the launch of its Refrigerant Detection System (RDS) Calculator within the Ducted Systems Solutions (DS Solutions) mobile app. A first for the residential and light commercial HVAC industry, this calculator is designed to help users determine the need for refrigerant detection systems based on specific conditions such as space dimensions and the amount of refrigerant being used.

This calculator is part of Johnson Controls’ broader initiative to transition to more environmentally sustainable refrigerants, like R-454B, which has a lower global warming potential (GWP) compared to traditional refrigerants. The calculator is also designed to assist contractors and distributors with simple step-by-step installation instructions if they determine that an RDS is needed.

Available within the company’s DS Solutions App and product selection tools, the patent-pending RDS Calculator prompts users to answer a few questions about the job, such as refrigerant volume, supply air discharge height, total area being conditioned and potential zone impact. Once submitted, the calculator provides an immediate report summary and indicates if an RDS is recommended to ensure the application is compliant with current standards (UL/CSA-60335-2-40, 1). The report will also flag additional mitigation details, including whether additional exhaust air is required in the conditioned space, and provides a rationale report so contractors can easily act on the results.

To comply with safety standards and ensure customer safety, new R-454B equipment can be equipped with a factory-installed refrigerant detection system engineered to detect refrigerant concentrations as determined by the safety standards and building code requirements. If a leak is detected, the RDS activates an alarm sequence and automatically shuts down equipment compressors, de-energizes attached ignition sources and activates airflow circulation to prevent the refrigerant from reaching its lower flammability limit.