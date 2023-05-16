Johnson Controls Launches New HVAC Resource App

Johnson Controls expanded its collection of residential and commercial contractor resources with the new Johnson Controls Ducted Systems (DS) Solutions App. The free app provides contractors with instant access to commercial and residential equipment information to help streamline installation, troubleshooting and maintenance processes.

The digital resource was designed to help contractors save time by reducing the need for physical manuals and paper assets that can be time-consuming to sort through and difficult to navigate while on the job site. Using the app, content can be searched by model number, or an equipment QR code can be scanned to quickly access product-specific information. Additionally, the app utilizes mobile technology, including camera-integration and geolocation services that enable contractors to upload videos or photos that can be accessed by Johnson Controls technical support teams to assist the troubleshooting process.

Installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance processes are streamlined with easy-to-access product information, guides, and videos designed to help save time and reduce errors. Contractors can access materials within the DS Solutions App using a Johnson Controls login.

Resources found within the app include:

Unit startup sheets

Product registration details

Wiring diagrams

Parts lookup

Sequence of operations

BAS control points

Fault codes

Engineering guides

Installation manuals

Product training

Warranty information

The Johnson Controls Ducted Systems Solutions App is available for Android and iOS and can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store. Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing, and beyond through OpenBlue, a comprehensive digital offering.

