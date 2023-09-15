Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue Service

The OpenBlue Service is designed to help customers enhance building safety, manage risk, and maximize their value of investment.

Johnson Controls announced its new OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance offering at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023. The service is designed to help customers enhance building safety, manage risk, and maximize the value of investments made in security technology.

The offering combines Johnson Controls OpenBlue suite of connected solutions and the ability to monitor and manage security devices across vendors. It features remote support services and insights from skilled engineers, as well as simplified, integrated zero-trust cybersecurity protection. The service was designed to provide customers with a solution to proactively maintain and update their security systems.

Johnson Controls resources can help identify and address degrading security system performance before a critical outage occurs and ensure customers’ security systems are:

Operational: Johnson Controls engineers, backed by more than 50 years of managing complex security operations at scale, help identify degrading system performance proactively via remote support services, remedying an overall lack of visibility into system health.

Compliant: Supports system updates that reduce cyber risk and improve system performance throughout the lifecycle of security devices, maximizing the return on security investments.

Cybersecure: Employs a proven, state-of-the-art zero-trust cybersecurity architecture to protect, connect, and centrally manage the security of all physical assets on the network.

A recent and notable acquisition of Tempered Networks by Johnson Controls enables secure network access across a diverse set of endpoint devices, edge gateways, cloud platforms and service technicians. The acquisition helps Johnson Controls deliver zero-trust security within the fabric of its OpenBlue software and technologies.