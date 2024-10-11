Contact Us

Johnson Controls Launches PENN System 550 For Commercial Refrigeration

The control system combines temperature, humidity, and pressure control with A2L refrigerant leak detection and mitigation technology.

System 550 Controller

Johnson Controls recently launched the PENN System 550, a modular electronic control solution that provides temperature, humidity and/or pressure control for commercial facilities.

The System 550 includes A2L refrigerant leak sensing and mitigation functionality and optional two-way cloud connectivity, providing a solution for HVAC contractors and building managers for low global warming potential (GWP) A2L refrigerant regulations ahead of January 1, 2025, when some take effect.

System 550 is designed so that in the future, sensors for detecting A3 refrigerant leaks can be used. When a refrigerant leak is detected, a technician is notified of exactly which A2L refrigerant sensor detected the leak through Modbus communications. Authorized users can also monitor HVAC-R system performance and review and change System 550 menu settings by subscribing to the Controls System Cloud. 

The modular electronic control system allows up to six A2L sensors to be connected to a C550CCN control module, and up to 10 relay and/or analog outputs can be added through plug-in expansion modules without the need for field wiring. System 550 supports hundreds of applications with the most popular being heating and/or cooling control, staged boiler or chiller control, boiler and chiller loop water temperature reset control, modulated and staged temperature damper actuator control, humidification and dehumidification control and combination temperature and humidity control. 

System 550 control modules feature a full-character display and rotary encoder dial to simplify menu navigation and allow for customized sensor and output naming.  The rotary dial also features a quick-access feature that allows service technicians to easily change set-points.  Two methods are available for HVAC-R equipment manufacturers to upload and/or save C550 configuration files, simplifying control set-up and commissioning.

With the Controls System Cloud, authorized users can easily monitor system performance and receive SMS text and email alerts through cloud-based connectivity. This is especially important for A2L HVAC-R systems where service technicians want to know in real time if there is a refrigerant leak or A2L sensor failure. Controls System Cloud can be configured to display all System 550 devices by location or enterprise, allowing users to quickly determine if the equipment is operating correctly. Service companies can utilize data available through the cloud to determine if a technician needs to be dispatched to diagnose and service equipment.

