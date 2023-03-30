Johnson Controls Launches Smart Home System

Johnson Controls announced the release of the new IQ4 NS (No Screen) Security and Smart Home System. The new screen-free system provides the same quality and reliability customers expect from the IQ Panel 4 platform, but at an entry-level price. The IQ4 NS allows users to take advantage of the powerful and robust feature set directly from their smart devices for added convenience and cost savings.

The new IQ4 NS Security and Smart Home System features PowerG range and reliability, giving users the flexibility to create a custom-tailored solution for customers. Connectivity with Z-Wave 800 Series enables powerful smart home and automation features. IQ Panel 4 enjoys extensive integration with Alarm.com interactive services providing residential, SMB/Commercial, Wellness, Builder, and MDU/Multifamily support all with a single panel and app.

The new system comes with built-in UL rated siren with 24-hour backup battery, built-in speaker for chimes, custom text to speech and language translation. The combined features make the IQ4 NS system ideal for many security applications like residential, builder, multi-family units, and small to mid-size buildings. The IQ4 system is part of Johnson Controls’ ‘One Platform’ theme which demonstrates how its full range of innovative new products provides the right solution for every customer’s security needs, from residential to commercial applications.

