The new Johnson Controls digital enrollment application is the first of its kind for auto-addressing fire detection and alarm devices.

Johnson Controls’ new mobile application aims to auto-address fire detection and alarm devices. By scanning and downloading data via a QR code located on each addressable device, the Johnson Controls Digital Enrollment app helps eliminate errors and is faster compared to traditional methods, with no special tools required.

The app lets users install and configure addressable fire detection devices like point detectors, notification devices, call points, and ancillaries offered under the Johnson Controls brands, including FireClass and Zettler.

The mobile app gives users two workflow options for completing a new fire alarm system installation. The recommended option is to create a device list on the mobile app and sync it using the app’s panel configuration tool. Alternatively, installers can download the device list from the configuration tool and sync that list with the serial numbers using the mobile app.

Each device’s QR code contains a serial number, SKU code, model number, and manufacturing date. They also provide access to product-specific data such as tech pubs, certificates, pricing, and ordering info. In addition to new system installations, the Digital Enrollment app and QR code make it easier to reconcile the replacement of faulty or dirty devices.

Users can download the Johnson Controls Digital Enrollment app on the App Store and Google Play.