Johnson Controls’ Monitoring Station Tracks Room Parameters

The CMS-2000 Central Monitoring Station tracks critical room parameters for up to eight rooms, eight fume hoods, or a combination of both.

Johnson Controls released the CMS-2000 Central Monitoring Station, a system that ensures laboratory and healthcare setting safety for occupants by monitoring room pressure, airflow, temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, and other critical room parameters. The CMS-2000 Central Monitoring Station provides instant status verification for up to eight rooms, eight fume hoods, or a combination of both.

The CMS-2000 creates a centralized location to easily access critical information like room pressure, isolation mode, exhaust air flow, face velocity, fume hoods, and alarm status of multiple spaces. If a monitored parameter goes outside its prescribed range, it activates an audible and visual alarm that alerts staff to the alarm condition. The monitoring station also features 360° Safety Halo edge lighting that is easily visible down long corridors as well as a snooze button that can silence an alarm for a set time to reduce audible alarm fatigue.

The CMS-2000 offers several new features, including:

An Innovative User Interface

The CMS-2000 offers an updated user experience with an intuitive, single-screen navigation menu and an easily customizable, 5-inch HD touchscreen display that operates even when wearing rubber gloves. The updated menus feature larger, easier to read status and sensor readings. The interface is available in 18 languages.

Improved and Simplified User Guides

A QR code located on the display leads to a tutorial video viewable on a mobile device, supporting frequent staffing rotations and reducing time spent reconfiguring the monitoring station. The newest version also offers improved literature with an added troubleshooting guide.

Non-volatile Memory and Password Protection

The CMS-2000 automatically retains user settings in case of a power outage and offers two levels of password protection to prevent unauthorized access.

Ability to Create Flexible Facilities Through the Building Automation System (BAS)

The CMS-2000 utilizes BACnet MS/TP for easy installation, commissioning, control, monitoring and data analytics. It seamlessly integrates into Johnson Controls Metasys and third-party building automation systems.