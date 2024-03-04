Johnson Controls Releases Tyco QRS-2 Quick Release Switch

Johnson Controls announced the Tyco QRS-2 Quick Release Switch, an electronic accelerator that improves response time of Tyco dry pipe and pre-action valves within fire sprinkler systems. The QRS-2 switch uses proven electric release technology to initiate operation of valves within four seconds after sprinkler activation. An increased valve response time means water is released more quickly through the pipes and to the fire hazard.

Using built-in low- and high-pressure alarm supervision, the QRS-2 Quick Release Switch automatically adjusts to small and slow changes in system pressure by sampling air pressure three times per second. When the device records a steady drop in pressure, as in the case of sprinkler system operation, it sends a signal to release the valve. Electric release technology helps reduce accelerator operating time and false trip issues that often occur with traditional mechanical switches.

The Release Switch can be used with Tyco DPV-1 dry pipe valves and DV-5A automatic control valves and is an integral part of the Tyco QUELL cold storage fire protection system. Its unique design gives it the ability to control up to two QRS-2 switches on one to two system risers, or up to four QRS-2 switches on one to four system risers, depending on the specific riser and releasing panel combination.

The QRS-2 Quick Release Switch comes fully assembled with battery backup in case of primary power failure. The device is also UL Listed and FM Approved.