Johnson Controls’ Unveils Energy Efficient Air-To-Water Heat Pump

Johnson Controls launched YORK YMAE Air-to-Water Inverter Scroll Modular Heat Pump Chiller, a high efficiency air-to-water heat pump for the North American market. The YORK YMAE was designed to be a sustainable, energy-efficient solution for commercial spaces that want to minimize their environmental impact while heating and cooling their facilities.

The YORK YMAE uses R-454B, a refrigerant that cuts climate impact by nearly 80% compared with R-410A refrigerant. The YMAE will be offered in single and packaged-module configuration.

By utilizing low-GWP R-454B, the YMAE is compliant with upcoming regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. The AIM Act directs the EPA to phase down hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) production and use by 85% over the next 15 years, with the next major phasedown going into effect Jan. 1, 2024. In addition to the YMAE, YORK will use R-454B across all its scroll compressor products.

Using the YORK Amichi platform as a foundation, the air-to-water heat pump features new hardware, including new-to-market, electronic vapor injection (EVI) scroll compressors, updated heat exchangers, and an optimized frame. EVI technology improves system capacity and efficiency and allows the YMAE to provide high water temperatures at low ambient conditions.

The modular YMAE features two-pipe and four-pipe versions and serves a wide range of applications. The four-pipe system makes it possible to simultaneously heat and cool different areas of a building by moving heat from one area to another, improving efficiency and occupant comfort. The heat pump’s modular design makes it possible to multiply capacity with a minimal footprint. Up to four modules can be kitted together, factory-tested, and shipped as a single unit, simplifying installation and speeding up commissioning.