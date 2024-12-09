Contact Us

Join The 2025 LEED For Cities Certification Cohort

Applications are open until February 14 for the 2025 LEED for Cities Certification Cohort, a component of USGBC’s Local Government Leadership Program.

The U.S. Green Business Council (USGBC) and its partner Bank of America have issued a call for applications for the 2025 LEED for Cities Certification Cohort. With over $3.4 million invested by Bank of America, USGBC has provided direct support to more than 100 U.S. local governments, representing over 40 million people, through the LEED for Cities Certification Cohort.

This program supports U.S. local governments committed to certifying in the LEED v4.1 for Cities and Communities: Existing Cities rating system that also see value in the peer-to-peer networking and collaboration that comes with participation in a national cohort. The program aims to engage with local governments and their unique opportunities, provide support that increases capacity, and foster collaboration and innovation within our trusted peer learning community of local governments.

Program Details

USGBC’s annual LEED for Cities Certification Cohort is an application-based program for local governments who are ready to certify in the LEED v4.1 for Cities and Communities: Existing Cities rating system. This cohort is designed for jurisdictions who have the required prerequisite data available and a drive to certify. Cohort participants meet monthly for targeted education and assistance to build momentum toward institutionalizing sustainability in their local government. They are expected to submit for certification within 12 months of starting the program.

Certification has many benefits, including serving as a springboard for data-driven decision-making, cross-agency coordination, integrated budgeting and performance management, philanthropic partnerships, civic engagement, economic development, and more.

LEED for Cities Certification
The LEED Platinum City of Philadelphia, a member of the 2024 Certification Cohort. (Photo: Adobe Stock / SeanPavonePhoto)

“We could not have reached our certification goal and deadline without the support of USGBC’s staff,” said Olivia Garcia, program coordinator, capital improvements, of the City of Philadelphia. “They worked so closely with us, we felt as though they were our co-workers.”

Click on the city names below to read more interviews with past cohort participants and learn how LEED for Cities is benefiting their jurisdictions:

The competitive program accepts applications through February 14. Selected local governments will be notified in March, with the program formally commencing April 1.

Participants will commence the program with a multiday online training open to staff, elected or appointed officials, community stakeholders, and other partners. This serves as an opportunity to network with other participants and receive an orientation to the tools and resources that will be used to achieve certification. Throughout the program year, participants will continue to network in small groups, as well as participate in monthly cohort calls.

USGBC staff will support local governments as they apply for certification and announce their results. Resources are provided after certification as well, so that local governments are equipped with the tools they need to act on results, prioritize investments and communicate impact.

Timeline

  • Call for applications opens: December 1, 2024
  • Informational webinar with Q&A: January 8, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET
  • Deadline to apply: February 14, 2025
  • Decisions announced: February 28, 2025
  • Official program year: April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026

Visit the USGBC website to download the application and review the program information packet.

