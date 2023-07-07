Maintaining an accurate asset inventory (including chillers, air handlers, and cooling towers) is critical – impacting response times, downtime, planning and budgetary decisions about preventative and deferred maintenance. How can you maximize the life of that equipment or plan for future replacements if your information is wrong? And making decisions about replacing or reconditioning equipment is even more difficult with supply chain delays.

In this webinar, we’ll address generational equipment maintenance knowledge gaps, and offer tips on:

Best practices for ongoing asset database and location management

Maintaining equipment that’s “hidden” or difficult to access

Building maximum value for FCA’s by maintaining accurate inventory

The value of capturing historical renovations over the life of buildings

Eliminating construction-to-facilities project closeout delays

Presented by