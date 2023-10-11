Our line-up of forward-thinking facility management professionals will share their insights, observations, and personal anecdotes about five of the most newsworthy facility management themes.

Balancing Act: Delve into how technology is revolutionizing equipment maintenance, emergency response, training, recruitment, and master planning

Delve into how technology is revolutionizing equipment maintenance, emergency response, training, recruitment, and master planning Time Crunch : Discover how facility condition assessments (FCAs) aid capital planning, even in uncertain times. Uncover the impact of incomplete equipment databases on facility assessments.

: Discover how facility condition assessments (FCAs) aid capital planning, even in uncertain times. Uncover the impact of incomplete equipment databases on facility assessments. Succession Matters: Tackle succession planning complexities amidst labor shortages and retirements. Learn strategies for attracting, retaining, and training top talent.

Tackle succession planning complexities amidst labor shortages and retirements. Learn strategies for attracting, retaining, and training top talent. Weathering the Storm: Adapt to extreme climate challenges and global concerns. Elevate your emergency responsiveness and proactive planning to thrive in a changing landscape.

Adapt to extreme climate challenges and global concerns. Elevate your emergency responsiveness and proactive planning to thrive in a changing landscape. Tech Evolution: Embrace the tech-driven future of facility management. Leverage AI, machine learning, and mobile devices to streamline data management.

Moderated by ARC Facilities National Director, David Trask, this is sure to be a lively discussion with panelists including: Shalita Myrick, Principal Facilities Project Manager, Building Systems, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Chance C. Sullivan, Assistant Director of Facilities and Services, University of Rochester, Jonathan Hunley, System Director of Infrastructure, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Ramon Owens, Facilities Director, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.