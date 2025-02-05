Joybird Enhances Design With A Mobile Space Planner Experience

Joybird recently announced the rollout of its upgraded 3D Space Planner design tool, built to bridge the digital and in-store shopping experience for shoppers and interior designers. Powered by 3D Cloud, the complete Space Planner experience—including the new mobile functionality—empowers Joybird’s customers and showroom associates to create room designs and provides seamless access to these designs on mobile devices anytime, anywhere.

With the new mobile Space Planner view, customers can seamlessly access, review, and share previously created room designs and Joybird furniture combinations from their mobile devices with friends or showroom associates, bridging the showroom and online experiences. Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) capabilities allow customers to visualize Joybird furniture in their own space, providing an immediate sense of scale and fit without leaving home and without needing a desktop to laptop computer.

The mobile 3D Space Planner offers a simplified yet fully immersive experience, leveraging a new texture format that reduces file sizes without compromising visual quality. With an extensive catalog of Joybird’s customizable furniture pieces, users can now explore colors, materials, and styles on their phones. For customers who’ve previously expressed frustration at the lack of a mobile option, this update provides a practical and accessible solution.