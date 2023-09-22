Juno Introduces Trac-Master Narrow Profile Wall Wash

The new family of Trac-Master Narrow Profile Wall Wash Track Fixtures provide intense, evenly distributed light with full-wall coverage.

Juno announced the new family of Trac-Master Narrow Profile LED Wall Wash Track Fixtures that provide intense, evenly distributed light with full-wall coverage in a compact design.

Using 30 percent less materials than previous models, the newest in the Trac-Master line’s slim, non-invasive design maintains a discreet presence with glare-fighting minimized aperture brightness. The Narrow Profile Wall Wash fixtures provide 360° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical aiming, with its center of gravity able to maintain balance regardless of the angle the fixture is aimed. It can even be aimed straight down thanks to its vertical aiming scales and locking set screws.

The light is compatible with other Juno track systems and is also available with optional alternate mounting adapters for use on the most competitor track systems. Lighting performance and desired effect can be matched to the size of the space with a choice of seven lumen packages and field-installable light control accessories.

Key Trac-Master Narrow Profile Wall Wash features include:

Integrated compact LED driver is assembled in a slim profile housing mounted parallel to the track providing a minimized overall footprint.

Slim Profile housing features robust cast aluminum construction in white, black, or silver finishes and offers concealed wiring

Custom hyperbolic reflector creates a smooth, wide beam pattern and enables deep LED regression

LED light engine features two high-efficiency LEDs per fixture, providing color quality/consistency, and reliability in multiple CCTs and CRIs. 2700K, 3000K, 3500K or 4000K white phosphor high-performance LEDs available. 80 CRI minimum standard, optional high CRI versions offer 90 CRI minimum.