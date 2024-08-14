JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, Safety & Security Sector (JVCKenwood USA), and E.F. Johnson Company have an agreement with VoiceBrain to offer their proven AI software platform to Kenwood dealers and their business, industrial, and mission-critical customers. VoiceBrain’s AI software captures the millions of voice communications that occur every day in business and mission-critical operations and converts voice to data.

VoiceBrain software integrates seamlessly with existing two-way radios to transcribe two-way radio voice communications in real time, creating a searchable database stored in a secure cloud environment. As voice audio is processed, the AI analyzes transmissions to identify key content in the conversations, sending alerts and notifications about critical situations as soon as they happen. The database can then be analyzed and used to guide decision-making to improve operations, safety, and security. The VoiceBrain Assistant can analyze thousands of hours of data in seconds, empowering customers to perform queries and prepare reports with unprecedented speed.

Because VoiceBrain allows for continuous monitoring of voice transmissions, users can set up unique SMS, email, and powerful IoT alerts to immediately notify key personnel of safety issues, potential production stoppages, or delays of service as they are happening, enabling an immediate response. This is highly effective in situations requiring instant decision-making such as theft detection, emergency evacuation, equipment malfunction, traffic incidents, and more.