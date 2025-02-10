Keeping Fires At Bay In A World Powered By Lithium Batteries

By Joel Pickering

(Image: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI)

I n the span of a little over two centuries, humanity’s reliance on technology has exponentially increased. Its reliance on technology powered by lithium batteries, though, has also seen a drastic rise since the commercial introduction of the lithium-ion battery in 1991. These power sources are present in most everyday devices but, if managed improperly, can cause fires or even explode.

How can we keep ourselves safe in a world powered by lithium batteries?

In order to tackle the issue, it’s important to first break down the differences between lithium and lithium-ion batteries. Essentially, the lithium batteries have replaced the commonly used alkaline batteries and can be found as AA/AAA, C, D, and Coin/Button cell batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and thus can be found in a wide array of devices including but not limited to: personal electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops, E-Bikes, electric toothbrushes, vaping devices, tools, hoverboards, scooters, and solar power backup storage.

As the world becomes more reliant on this technology, and with 79% of teens admitting to checking their phones at least once every hour, it is paramount we understand the risks and dangers such batteries can pose and the best way of ensuring everyone’s safety.

Lithium Fires: An Ever-Growing Trend

Despite air travel being statistically the safest mode of transportation, aircrafts are especially vulnerable to fires caused by overheated or damaged lithium-ion batteries in carry-on bags. In December 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found that lithium battery fires in U.S. flights have risen 388% since 2015, occurring now nearly twice every week. What makes matters worse is the fact most passengers are unaware of the risks.

Furthermore, the fire that occurred at a California lithium battery storage plant on January 16, 2025, perfectly exemplifies the devastating damage these batteries can produce. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) quickly monitored the area and established that there was no risk to public health throughout the incident, this fire exemplifies how devastating these batteries can be if not managed correctly.

Understanding The Risks

The reality of the matter is that we cannot do without these batteries. As previously stated, our cell phones, laptops, and tablets have become essential tools we use to engage with the world around us, professionally, socially, and emotionally. Therefore, rather than looking for alternatives to lithium batteries, it’s best to understand the risks and manage these devices with care.

What causes a lithium fire? People must be aware that rapid overheating, overcharging, and damaged batteries are the biggest causes of fires and explosions. Noticing when a device is overheating or has a damaged battery can go a long way in avoiding a massive disaster.

To avoid overcharging or damaging batteries, experts recommend keeping them in cool, dry places, using the charger supplied with the device or recommended by the manufacturer and never leaving batteries unattended while charging and not charging them overnight.

This last bit of advice may surprise many people who habitually charge their smartphones overnight. In reality, the vast majority of smartphones are safe to charge when unattended due to smart tech that prevents the battery from overcharging. However, manufacturers still recommend charging devices on hard surfaces to keep them cool, and, in the case of smartphones, removing cases can help diminish the chances of overheating.

Nevertheless, these tips only work when devices are not left unattended for long periods of time. The real risk is avoiding fires when transporting large amounts of lithium batteries via truck or ship.

Case Study: Safeguarding Shipping Containers

In August 2021, a container illegally loaded with discarded lithium batteries caught fire while en route to the Port of Virginia. The shipment was destined for a maritime voyage to a port in China aboard a foreign-flagged container ship. During transportation on the highway, the lithium batteries ignited, resulting in the total loss of the cargo and significant damage to the shipping container. An initial investigation by the responding fire department revealed that the fire generated enough heat to burn a hole through the metal structure of the container.

Despite the container never reaching its destination, this incident greatly exemplifies the risks lithium batteries pose when carelessly stored. According to Ramtech, a global wireless technology company, combustible materials are abundant in shipyards and vessels, including the storage of fuel, lubricants, paints, and solvents. Add to this the high level of cargo, wooden structures, building materials, and litter, and the ability for fire to spread quickly increases. There are also sophisticated electrical systems in place on ships and throughout shipyards, which means there is potential for electrical malfunctions that could lead to a fire.

In order to effectively address the fire risks in shipyards, Ramtech suggests that industry leaders evaluate new and innovative safety measures. One of the ways this could be achieved is through wireless systems that are able to address the current issues shipyards commonly face. By removing the need for the installation of permanent wiring, sites are able to be more effectively monitored with comprehensive coverage.

Using AI To Prevent Lithium Fires

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have recently developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of detecting when lithium batteries are about to catch fire. Since lithium batteries do not produce much smoke when overheating, it’s hard for them to activate a traditional smoke detector. However, researchers at NIST found that “right before the fire started, the safety valve in the battery broke and it made this little noise.” This revelation led them to develop an algorithm capable of detecting the sound of an overheating battery 94% of the time.

This technology, paired with innovative wireless fire safety solutions, can be game-changing. By embracing and incorporating this technology, we can significantly lower the risk of fires breaking out and the damage they may cause to places and the people within them.

Joel Pickering is an Industry Principal in Fire and Life Safety at Ramtech, with over 35 years of leadership in construction management. His career includes significant roles such as Senior Vice President of Fire Prevention in New York City and Deputy Chief in his local Fire Department, where he served for 32 years. A retired Navy Captain with 30 years in the US Navy Reserves, Pickering is an authoritative figure in safety standards, actively contributing to the NFPA 241 Committee and previously chairing the ANSI A-1026 Subcommittee. He lends his extensive expertise to advance safety protocols across the industry.