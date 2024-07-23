KFI Studios Launches New Workplace Furniture

KFI Studios, in collaboration with Union Design, designed the latest additions to their furniture collection, the Avalon Lounge Chair and the Alden Laptop Table.

The Avalon Collection expands with the addition of the new Avalon lounge chair, featuring soft, sculpted forms set against a thin steel frame. With the same distinctive split design for the seat and back as its chaise lounge counterpart, the lounge chair is visually light and engineered to minimize packaging size, reducing its carbon footprint. Optional accessories include a swivel table and/or screen with a side table and coat hook. This new lounge chair shares the Avalon chaise aesthetic while having a more upright posture for traditional lounging.

Alden is a versatile option for lounges and collaborative spaces requiring flexible work-surfaces. Now, it’s available with a new wood top option. Featuring a C-shaped design and a convenient integrated handle, this portable table can easily accompany you to your preferred work spot to accommodate different work needs. Whether working individually or collaborating with others, Alden serves as a reliable companion, offering ample space for a laptop and other work essentials.

The wood top is constructed of plywood with a high-pressure laminate surface and is offered in three colors: Ash, European Beech, and Dark Chestnut. The metal frame is available in six powder coat colors: White, Black, Sapphire Blue, Oxide Red, Pale Green, and Ochre Yellow.