Kirei Launches Tessellate Baffle and Tessellate Pendant

Showstoppers in Kirei’s new Tessellate Collection, the two dynamic ceiling elements feature a design with the sustainability of recycled PET.

Kirei announced the launch of the Tessellate Baffle and Tessellate Pendant, two new ceiling products in the company’s Tessellate Collection.

The Tessellate Baffle and Tessellate Pendant are innovative new cylindrical baffles composed of triangular planes. The Tessellate Baffle hangs horizontally to diffuse sound and create a striking ceiling design, while the Tessellate Pendant hangs vertically like a pendant lamp to easily integrate acoustics with lighting, HVACs, and other ceiling products. Designers can create visual artistry with superior acoustic control in large lobbies or grand ballrooms by hanging Tessellate Pendants or Baffles as a focal point in freeform groups, staggered, or a strategic grid of straight lines.

While acoustic baffles have often been an afterthought, the Tessellate Baffle and Pendant turn them into a key design element for any space. Tessellate Baffle and Pendant are assembled by hand and feature patent-pending designs composed of triangular planes. This unique triangulation of PET diffuses and dampens sound waves for superior acoustic control while making a statement in any space. Both products are striking and can steal the show in any high-ceiling space or subtly blend into a broader design concept, all while maintaining superior acoustics.

The Tessellate Baffle and Pendant can also be custom printed with Kirei Ink, Kirei’s latest custom design printing service. Deliver endless customization possibilities from the natural beauty of botanicals to subtle or striking stonework. Designers can choose from more than 50 prints across Kirei Ink’s four collections or print their own custom color, pattern, graphic, or material onto the products.

The Tessellate Baffle and Pendant are a perfect combination of performance and sustainability. Each product is handcrafted from Class A Fire Rated 12mm PET felt panels made from 60% post-consumer recycled PET with numerous environmental certifications, including Declare Label (Red List Free), HPD, and Low-VOC to help projects easily earn LEED and WELL credits. Featuring patent-pending design and cutting-edge assembly techniques, the Tessellate Collection from Kirei transforms recycled PET felt into unique and visually stunning pieces that make a bold statement in any room.

