Kohler Energy’s Power Systems has continued the evolution of its KD Series generators with enhanced engine designs that offer improved generator performance, reduced emissions, and future-readiness for alternative fuels.

The design upgrade for the KD62V12A and KD83V16A engines means generators from the KD2000 to the KD3750 will benefit from improved transient performance, lower NOx, and a weight reduction of around 2,000 pounds.

The engine control unit has been moved from the front to the side of the engines for easier access, and the redundant starter configuration has been optimized. These changes support more streamlined generator servicing and reduce the total cost of ownership across the lifecycle.

Power Systems has also meticulously configured the engines to support the future adoption of alternative fuels such as green hydrogen and ammonia, a significant step towards environmental responsibility. This will help support end-users in their strategy to attain Net Zero.

Production of the KD62V12A engine has begun in the U.S. as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). It will power a range of generators from KD2000 to KD2800. Meanwhile, the KD83V16A will provide options from KD3000 to KD3750. Kohler Energy is also developing a V20 derivative that will be launched in 2026.