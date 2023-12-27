KYOCERA And Developers Collaborate On School Safety Solution

Kyocera collaborated with three technology developers on a school safety solution that combines mobile technology from Kyocera; Omni-Response 360° sensory technology for optimal situational awareness with a comprehensive dashboard; ZeroEyes AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software; and Cradlepoint networks that connect sites, vehicles, IoT technology, and safety personnel.

The safety solution’s mobile hardware includes Kyocera’s 5G smartphones and DuraSlate Wi-Fi tablets. The smartphones are mounted with a custom adapter on MOLLE vests (a modular lightweight load-carrying equipment vest) worn by safety/police officers that show live emergency activities as captured by the Omni-Response Dashboard. Tablets can then be mounted throughout an area to capture live video. The smartphones send an alert when other systems detect a threat, saving critical time in emergencies. In addition to MIL-STD 810G/H and IP68 dust and waterproof protection, Kyocera’s smartphones are able to withstand temperature extremes, drops, vibration and much more.

The 360° technology from Omni-Response transforms high-risk event response by removing human limitations and enabling comprehensive real-time emergency preparedness. The Omni-Response integrated solution delivers situational awareness and real-time response capabilities, leveraging Omni-Response’s AI for instant gunshot detection, GPS-enabled mapping of shooter location, one-touch alerts to onsite staff and first responders, door lock/unlock capabilities, live video streams from cameras, personnel, drones and robotics. The Omni-Response “on-the-move” platform simplifies emergency protocols, accelerates critical threat interventions, and provides a fully integrated view reducing chaos and casualties.

ZeroEyes enhances the platform by integrating its AI-based weapons detection which identifies firearms and other threats within three seconds from security cameras and digital images. The intelligent detection feeds critical visual data into the Omni-Response platform for a complete view of any active threat scenario as it unfolds. AI gun-detection from ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified visual gun detection and situational awareness solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras to reduce the threat and impact of gun-related violence. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection. ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Cradlepoint provides cellular intelligence for reliable, secure networks wherever needed, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote workers. This allows a reliable private network, enabled by Verizon, onsite for up-to-the-minute data so safety officers can make the most informed decisions.