LA Wildfires Highlight The Importance Of Fire Preparedness

The LA wildfires broke out quickly, and entire communities are feeling their devastating impact. Facilities have to prepare for this risk.

wildfire smoke
Adobe Stock/Tverdokhlib

In Los Angeles County, five wildfires are causing mass destruction. Media outlets and social media pages are filled with apocalyptic images of orange blazes raging across homes and businesses. According to CNN, at least five people have died and at least 130,000 people have been told to evacuate. The Palisades fire, between Malibu and Santa Monica, has been called the most destructive fire to ever impact Los Angeles County. On Jan. 8, FEMA approved a major disaster declaration for California.

All different facilities, from hotels, hospitals, office buildings and more, have been impacted by these fires. To prepare for the danger of wildfires, facility executives and managers must update disaster plans on a yearly basis to ensure that their people and property are protected.

For facilities in the nearby areas, Los Angeles County will need extra support and rely on nearby hospitals, restaurants, and other businesses during this time. To build resilient communities, more organizations are recognizing their responsibility to prepare for a scenario where they’re not directly impacted by a disaster, but that they’ll have a great volume of people that need their services or offerings. It is a big task, but it’s something facility managers will have to consider as climate change continues to create these disaster scenarios.

Another concern for facilities in the surrounding area during this time is air quality. Climate change is pushing pollution indoors, and facilities need to prepare for this inevitability by having air filtration systems or updated HVAC systems that can effective clear the air.

Resident Resilience

For residents in the impacted area, it’s critical to have a personal plan in case an evacuation order is put in place. In addition to thinking about how to protect a facility and its assets, facility managers should encourage staff to think about their own safety in these scenarios, and make sure they’re prepared.

“Preparing for disasters begins at home,” said Margaret Millett, MsBC, Hon FBCI, MBCP. “Disasters often strike without warning. Not being prepared can put you and your family at risk for the dangers of natural disasters such as injury, illness, and the destruction of your home and property. By taking a few simple steps to plan, you can minimize the impact of these events. If you have not done so yet, take time now to prepare so it may save you and your property in a disaster.”

To help those impacted by the wildfires, here are some resources:

This story is developing. Learn more about wildfires and fire and life safety news on Facility Executive.

