Landscape Forms Enhances Sustainability With New EPD Program

Landscape Forms' EPD program offers verified assessments of the company’s products to drive better, sustainable practices across industries.

FGP Bench

Landscape Forms recently introduced its Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) program offering standardized, verified assessments of the company’s products’ environmental impact across all stages of their life cycles. 

Environmental Product Declarations are standardized, third-party-verified documents that report the environmental impacts of a product based on the product’s life cycle analysis. EPDs provide the insights, data, and baselines needed to enable emissions reduction policies, drive better practices across industries, and enhance the holistic understanding of a project’s environmental impact. Every new EPD provides more baseline data that can be essential in efforts to reduce the carbon impacts of development and the broader environmental impacts of resource extraction.

Conducted with third-party environmental and sustainability certification body, SCS Global Services, in accordance with the standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Landscape Forms’ EPDs disclose comprehensive product impact data across a range of impact categories. These categories include Potential for global warming, acidification potential, eutrophication potential, ozone depletion potential, photochemical ozone (smog) creation potential, ecotoxicity, human toxicity, and land use and occupation.

Additional information on Landscape Forms’ EPDs can be found in the EPD background report, detailing the investigated systems, the study parameters, data sources and quality assessment, impact assessment methodology, and the critical review.

Products & Services, Service News, Sustainable Solutions & Technologies

