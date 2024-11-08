Contact Us

Landscape Forms Launches The Booth Line Of Social Seating

The Booth line includes two silhouettes—a tall back booth and a low back booth—designed to meet face-to-face in pairs.

Landscape Forms has introduced the Booth line of social seating. Booth was designed to create interaction spaces, taking the warmth and semi-privacy of a widely enjoyed indoor seating experience and reimagining it for the outdoors.

Designed by the Landscape Forms design team, Booth was initially created for internal use on the company’s own campus and is now a widely available standard product. The Booth line includes two silhouettes—a tall back booth and a low back booth—designed to meet face-to-face in pairs. Two booths fit tightly together when arranged back-to-back, enabling space-efficient groupings for generous outdoor seating and dining space. Further, an Outdoor Booth can also stand alone as an architectural bench, as an accessible one-sided booth, or against a wall as modern banquette-style seating.

Hooks located on both sides of the booth toward the top of the back provide convenient storage for bags and coats. Both the tall back and low back booths feature warm, fillet-edged wood slats for the seat and back, and the design for the tall back booth includes an additional powder-coated metal portion atop the back to enhance the sense of privacy and intimacy. They’re offered in a range of Landscape Forms’ sustainable, naturally weathering exterior woods, including a new dassoXTR Fused Bamboo option engineered specifically for use outdoors.

