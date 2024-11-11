Contact Us

Landscape Forms Introduces The Contour Line Of Tables

Tables featured in the Contour line can comply with existing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design.

Landscape Forms recently introduced the Contour line designed by Ignacio Ciocchini, the company’s first collection of high-design, highly durable tables that can comply with existing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design.

To head the design of Contour, Landscape Forms enlisted the expertise of Ciocchini, an award-winning New York City-based industrial designer recognized for his excellence in product design for cities and streetscape with a keen focus on accessibility.

The Contour system includes round, gently rounded square, and gently rounded rectangular tabletops, each constructed from powder-coated steel, and each offered in two different sizes. The tables are then completed with a choice of four powder-coated aluminum legs or a surface-mounted pedestal constructed from either high-performance concrete or cast aluminum.  

In the four-legged versions, Contour’s surface gently floats over rectangular, pill-shaped legs that protrude slightly from the edge of the table. The legs are positioned at 45-degree angles that flare out toward the user, aiding ingress and egress and lending Contour its unique appearance. In Contour’s surface-mounted pedestal versions, a pill-shaped center column ends in a robust truncated-cone base that creates an elegant transition between the table pedestal and paving surface. Throughout Contour’s iterations, the design specifically eliminates under-table obstructions and provides an optimal height, width, and depth of knee clearance to ensure all spaces at the table can be ADA-compliant.

