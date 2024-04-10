Landscape Forms partners with Smith System with the goal of creating more stimulating and productive outdoor learning environments.

Landscape Forms announced a partnership with Smith System. The partnership combines its solutions in activating outdoor campus space with Smith System’s experience supplying wholesale classroom furniture, with the goal of creating more stimulating and productive outdoor learning environments. The partnership introduces the OpenSpaces line, a curated collection of nine Landscape Forms seating elements and site furnishings available for purchase by K-12 schools through Smith System.

The partnership facilitates outside teaching and solutions, which is an opportunity for students to connect with where they live, to spark curiosity, and to uncover different ways to learn. One of which includes continuous learning, a process that extends the educational process outside of the classroom.

The OpenSpaces line offers options for both fixed seating and programmable solutions to support multiple modes of learning and collaboration. It also includes a range of tables for outdoor study and dining and communal bench seating, as well as a bike rack and recycling system.

The products in the new OpenSpaces line are designed to support outdoor environments by providing places that encourage active learning, inspire creativity, and stimulate social interactions.

All OpenSpaces elements are crafted in the USA by Landscape Forms with a commitment to quality, durability, sustainability and enhancing student experiences in broader reaching and more equitable ways.