Landscape Management Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the April 2023 Issue
Consider this assortment of landscape management products and equipment to help you maintain your facility’s exterior areas.
86 Compact Track Loader, S86 Skid-Steer
by Bobcat Company
Bobcat’s T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader set new standards for productivity, attachment versatility, speed, control, and weight-to-horsepower ratios.
Bobcat’s compact loaders deliver three hydraulic flow options in one machine: Standard Flow (23.0 gpm, 3,500 psi); High Flow (36.6 gpm, 3,500 psi); and Super Flow (42 gpm, 4,061 psi). The T86 and S86 also have Bobcat’s exclusive Premium Power Performance, a power management system that distributes power more efficiently on loaders equipped with high-flow and super-flow hydraulics.
Each component of the T86 and S86 loaders—including the engine, pumps, and hydraulic system—is engineered to deliver maximum hydraulic performance so operators can work quicker, lift more, and take productivity to new heights. Bobcat also boosted the horsepower for the T86 and S86 while optimizing machine weight. The result is greater lifting capacity, impressive breakout forces, and leading maneuverability for fast cycle times.
The T86 and S86 can power a wide variety of attachments including those specifically designed for super-flow hydraulics such as super-flow snowblowers, cold planers, and forestry drum mulchers.
SatMeasure AI Technology
by SatQuote
SatQuote’s new map-based property intelligence, measurement, and estimation software platform enables landscapers and lawn care operators to manage all aspects of measuring, designing, and quoting jobs. SatMeasure Technology is a suite of tools that provide property owner information, boundary data, drawing and map manipulation features, high-resolution imagery, and AI measuring assistance.
SatQuote is an online tool and mobile app that combines aerial and satellite imagery with an AI-powered, easy-to-use measurement and design system to create, share, and manage map-based quotes with customers quickly and easily. The software application makes it easier for outdoor service businesses to win more jobs by streamlining the process of managing leads, accurately measuring, creating designs, estimating labor and materials, and creating high-quality quotes that sell.
For Enterprise users, SatQuote has an API for integrating into existing systems to help larger firms build a seamless estimation workflow.
Solitare WSL Herbicide
by FMC
FMC’s new Solitare WSL Herbicide for lawn maintenance contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water soluble liquid (WSL), the most complete combination against post-emergence weeds such as Crabgrass. Solitare WSL can be applied on both warm and cool season grasses for flexible control.
Solitare WSL’s one-two punch attacks both the foliage and the root, providing quick results and complete control. This dual mode of action is absorbed through the roots, shoots, and the foliage. The sulfentra zone in Solitare WSL works as a cell membrane disruptor. This allows you to see fast visible symptoms on targeted weeds and sedges. As a bonus, Solitare WSL reduces tuber production on yellow nutsedge reducing the likelihood of future outbreaks.
Solitare WSL Herbicide is a selective post-emergence herbicide that controls annual grasses, broadleaf weeds and sedges in established turf areas that is absorbed by shoots, foliage, and roots.
Backdrop
by Landscape Forms
Landscape Forms’ Backdrop is a system of modular panels and accessories. Designed by Landscape Forms in collaboration with KEM Studio, Backdrop offers a versatile way to create welcoming outdoor destinations. It is ideal for campuses, streetscapes, residential communities, and retail and hospitality locations.
Thanks to Backdrop’s modular design and engineering, the system creates attractive, high-value destinations for privacy, rest, productivity, and social connection along the busy routes that people frequent most and in otherwise challenging or underutilized outdoor real estate.
Wall-height and bar-height panels in straight or L-shaped configurations, and two additional heights for glass (small and large), are the adaptable base units of Backdrop, offering virtually endless customizability in layout, functionality, and degree of enclosure. The panels are adjoined by posts and connectors that create two-way, three-way, or four-way junctions at 90 or 120 degrees. Backdrop’s integrated power garage posts offer convenient charging for mobile devices. Infill panels can be perforated, slatted, glass, planted greenscreen, or louvered in vertical or horizontal orientations to enhance ambiance and visual transparency. Glass panels can be paired with the straight louvered panels to provide wind protection and privacy.