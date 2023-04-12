Landscape Management Product Focus

86 Compact Track Loader, S86 Skid-Steer

by Bobcat Company



Bobcat’s T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader set new standards for productivity, attachment versatility, speed, control, and weight-to-horsepower ratios.

Bobcat’s compact loaders deliver three hydraulic flow options in one machine: Standard Flow (23.0 gpm, 3,500 psi); High Flow (36.6 gpm, 3,500 psi); and Super Flow (42 gpm, 4,061 psi). The T86 and S86 also have Bobcat’s exclusive Premium Power Performance, a power management system that distributes power more efficiently on loaders equipped with high-flow and super-flow hydraulics.

Each component of the T86 and S86 loaders—including the engine, pumps, and hydraulic system—is engineered to deliver maximum hydraulic performance so operators can work quicker, lift more, and take productivity to new heights. Bobcat also boosted the horsepower for the T86 and S86 while optimizing machine weight. The result is greater lifting capacity, impressive breakout forces, and leading maneuverability for fast cycle times.

The T86 and S86 can power a wide variety of attachments including those specifically designed for super-flow hydraulics such as super-flow snowblowers, cold planers, and forestry drum mulchers.