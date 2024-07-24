Biophilic design principles were applied at the headquarters facility, which was built in Long Beach, California on an “undevelopable” site that housed eight formerly active oil wells.

Long Beach, California-based Laserfiche has earned LEED Silver certification for its global headquarters facility. The company achieved the certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. Laserfiche is a SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation.

“Achieving LEED status with our global headquarters demonstrates Laserfiche’s deep commitment to our employees and the wider Laserfiche community,” said Karl Chan, chief executive officer at Laserfiche. “As one of the first global technology companies to establish a headquarters in Long Beach, we’re excited to deepen our connection to the city and region. We look forward to continuing to model innovation in our product development as well as our workplace.”

From its inception, the Laserfiche headquarters project integrated sustainability and environmental practices into the construction and overall design. The site, located on a corner block of Long Beach Boulevard near the 405 freeway, was once the location of eight formerly active oil wells and widely considered undevelopable. A full remediation restored the soil and groundwater environment in preparation for construction.

Reinforcing sustainable practices beyond site remediation, Laserfiche selected low-carbon and chemically transparent building materials. During construction, Laserfiche achieved an 85% construction waste diversion rate, translating to 80 tons of CO2 saved from emissions — equivalent to an energy offset of 10 single family houses for a full year.

Design and construction of the global headquarters project followed principles of biophilic design. This practice focuses on incorporating elements of the natural world that contribute to human health, wellness, and productivity. The office optimizes energy efficiency and thermal comfort while maximizing daylight throughout, providing well-lit workspaces and access to outdoor areas, including communal patios.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Laserfiche’s Global Headquarters is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”