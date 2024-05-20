Learn How To Solve The Top 5 Facilities Management Challenges

While the world has seemingly moved on from Covid, many industries are still reeling from the pandemic’s disruptions.

In higher ed and commercial real estate, occupancy and space usage have not returned to pre-Covid levels. In healthcare and K-12, facilities have been overworked and under maintained for the past 4 years. These situations have created a slew of issues that fall squarely on the shoulders of facility executives.

Whether it’s too much or too little space utilization, losing experienced staff to retirement, or struggling with energy inefficiency, any one of these issues could be a death knell for organizations. Facility executives need solutions — and fast.

Ken Dehkes, Associate VP for Facility Services at Hamline University, and Derek Blackmore, President of AkitaBox, team up to highlight strategies for solving the top 5 challenges facilities teams face today.