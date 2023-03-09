Ledvance Introduces Phase EV Charging Stations

LEDVANCE LLC announced its LEDVANCE PHASE EV™ Level 2 Commercial Charging Stations in the U.S. With powerful software integration from AmpUp, LEDVANCE PHASE EV combines performance and value to deliver fast charging at an affordable price.

LEDVANCE PHASE EV is better for facility managers because they can monetize and profit from EV charging with a versatile, attractive, and turn-key solution while maximizing their installation ROI through incentive programs. It is also better for a contractor because it offers them peace of mind, for example, by having contractor-ready installation tools. It also helps them increase revenue by offering a solution in a growing category from a partner with over a century of expertise in the electrical industry.

Perfect for facility managers of office, multi-residential, retail, education, hospitality, and other business locations, LEDVANCE PHASE EV is offered in wall mounted units or a free-standing pedestal where two units can be mounted side-by-side or back-to-back. There are three colors to choose from (orange, gray & white), and custom branding is available on the pedestal. The stylish unit has a large LCD screen with a color changing bar that shows the charging status. A facility manager can effortlessly tailor their PHASE EV station’s energy use and how much customers and employees pay for EV charging to better meet their company’s needs using AmpUp.

LEDVANCE PHASE EV delivers contractors peace of mind because it is easy to install and commission. The advanced but easy-to-use AmpUp software walks contractors through the set up and is simple to manage. Unlike some other charging stations, the SIM card is pre-installed which prevents fumbling with or losing the small piece. LEDVANCE PHASE EV can be activated in the field in minutes due to factory pre-commissioning of the software and SIM card, significantly saving an electrician time. LEDVANCE PHASE EV is also worry free with its 5-year “no quibble” warranty1 and robust cellular connection which automatically connects to the strongest national cellular carrier at the installed location.

