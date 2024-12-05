Legrand has announced its acquisition of Power Bus Way, a Toronto-based premier provider of custom-designed cable bus solutions for data centers, industrial facilities and commercial projects. Due to increasing demand for more digital infrastructure, Legrand estimates the North American data center market will continue to grow. This accelerated growth is further bolstered by increasing power needs, particularly in relation to the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The addition of Power Bus Way enables Legrand to more fully serve this large, quickly expanding market, in addition to industrial facilities, large-scale commercial projects and more, by offering two robust and complementary cable bus solutions.

Legrand’s first cable bus solution was launched in early 2024—a field-adjustable option from its Cablofil product line. Designed for contractor field modifications, through a standardized approach, this solution provides shorter lead times to meet aggressive timelines. Legrand extends its cable bus offering with Power Bus Way’s custom engineered end-to-end solution which caters to customized layouts and provides all lengths, equipment connections, supports, terminations and cables to suit site-specific requirements. Power Bus Way’s unique contractor-specific installation features and staging services round out the engineered package to reduce on-site labor and ambiguity. This serves the specific needs and demands of even the most complex applications.

This expanded portfolio will ensure Legrand is fully equipped to address the diverse and increasing power needs of data centers, industrial facilities and large-scale commercial projects throughout North American markets. Power Bus Way will become a business unit of Legrand’s Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) Division.