Legrand Launches The Cable Bus And Wire Tray Security Kit

The Cable Bus can route parallel conductors within a compact area, and the Security Kit can serve as a data center’s frontline defense.

Security Tray-Disassembled

Legrand recently launched the Cable Bus with its commercial sector launch, the Security Kit for Wire Mesh Tray. The Cable Bus is a highly modular pathway solution designed to help efficiently route multiple sets of parallel conductors within a compact area. The Security Kit for Wire Mesh Tray is designed to serve as a data center’s frontline defense against cyber attacks and physical tampering by preventing unauthorized access to cables carrying sensitive data.

The Legrand Cable Bus

The Legrand Cable Bus is a contractor-friendly modular pathway that provides flexibility on the job site. Constructed from Legrand ladder tray components, the Cable Bus handles heavy-powered electrical currents while ensuring safe and reliable power transmission—all while accommodating ampacities of 3,000, 4,000, or 6,000 amps and up to 600v.

Its sturdy aluminum construction allows for a heavy-power carrying capacity that is designed to carry high electrical currents using continuous, insulated conductors with fewer terminations for greater reliability and uptime. The Cable Bus is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum that helps reduce heating and boasts a long service life with minimal maintenance. It’s also sunlight and corrosion-resistant.

Vented tray bottoms and covers keep the cables well-ventilated and maintain free air ampacity. The built-in field adjustability allows for easy expansion and modifications to be made in the field. Robust design tested to 100kAIC to maximize uptime.

The Security Kit For Wire Mesh Tray

The Security Kit converts sections of the existing wire mesh tray into a completely enclosed and secured run. This single-supplier solution simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need to combine different types of trays and the hassle of coordinating multiple suppliers. Each kit easily converts existing sections of wire mesh tray into a completely enclosed, secured run for robust pathway protection. This latest solution targets data center wiring as well as potentially insecure areas in office settings like conference rooms and hallways.

Additional features and benefits of the kit include:

  • Durable finishes: Available in pre-galvanized or black finishes that help extend the lifespan of the product.
  • Three-sided steel insert: Lays inside the wire mesh tray and protects cables from the bottom and the sides.
  • Steel cover: Encloses the top of tray for enhanced security that prohibits unauthorized access.
  • Steel connectors: Include tamper-proof hardware that holds the fully secured system in place.
