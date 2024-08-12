Leo Facilities Maintenance (Leo FM) recently announced that it has partnered with RSM Facility Solutions (RSM), a commercial facilities maintenance provider based in Paramus, NJ. As Leo FM’s 10th investment in the facilities maintenance industry, this partnership deepens and expands Leo FM’s service capabilities for multi-site commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Leo FM is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with founder-owned businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel its next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1998 by three brothers, Stephen, Rob, and Mike Sargenti, RSM is a service provider that delivers enterprise-wide solutions for regional & national multi-site customers. RSM employs a team of dedicated customer account specialists, complemented by subject matter experts across key trades—including handyman, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC—committed to understanding and exceeding customer needs. With decades of expertise in servicing commercial facilities for national brands and an expansive breadth of service capabilities, RSM’s team prides itself on delivering the RSM Advantage and the long-standing relationships the organization has built with its clients.

The partnership will not only allow Leo FM to enhance its own services for its clients, but it will also afford the company with additional resources and more advanced technology to broaden its market reach.