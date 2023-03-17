Need To Level Up Your Capital Planning Strategy? Join This Webinar

Learn how good technology and accurate data provide the one-two punch to make data-driven budget decisions for repairs, replacements, and new projects.

Capital Planning

Level Up Your Capital Planning Strategy

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
2:00pm EST / 11:00am PST
Capital planning without trustworthy facilities data is like fighting a world-champion boxer with one hand tied behind your back.

For a defensible facilities budget, you need complete, accurate data that shows what’s going on with your assets. For financial decision makers, they’re not just looking at what’s needed to maintain existing facilities; they need to decide when, where, and how to invest in new capital projects.

Good technology and accurate data provide the one-two punch to make data-driven budget decisions for repairs, replacements, and new projects.

Register for this webinar as we’ll explore:

  • How to collect and maintain facility data more easily
  • The power of real-time, accurate data for capital planning
  • How a living FCA provides always-current capital planning data
