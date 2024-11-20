Leveraging Asset Management Software In 2025

Adobe Stock/NVB Stocker

Asset management software has become critical for organizations to manage equipment, facilities and infrastructure effectively, yet challenges like aging infrastructure, staff training, and resistance to new technology persist. Brightly Software’s 2025 State of U.S. Asset & Facilities Management Report explores how U.S. industries are leveraging asset management and operations systems and found that nearly all survey respondents (98%) utilize asset management software to make data-driven decisions. Around 97% reported better decision-making as the top benefit, while 47% say they still grapple with aging infrastructure and only 59% feel equipped to predict asset failures.

The data, sourced from anonymous decision makers in the asset management buying process, reveals there are still opportunities for organizations to improve operations by leveraging asset data through analytics, predictive insights, or strategic planning. The report identifies five key trends in how decision makers utilize asset management software across industries:

Reliable Data Drives Success: Data drives nearly every aspect of a modern asset management approach, with 72% citing anticipating and preventing downtime as a key use case in utilizing data and 96% noted they leverage asset data to optimize operations. However, the effectiveness of data could be compromised if users aren’t equipped to collect and interpret data to extract actionable insights, as 65% noted a lack of sufficient staff training as a challenge.

Versatility is Changing the Game: Asset management systems have shifted from operational tools to vital, comprehensive platforms in overall business strategy. All organizations utilize asset tracking, and almost all (96%) utilize workflow optimization—but but as capabilities grow, these tools are increasingly being utilized in strategic initiatives. Eighty-one percent analyze cost-effectiveness of assets while 76% apply them for strategic planning and 79% utilize asset management platforms for workforce sustainability planning.

Sustainability Initiatives Remain a Priority: 94% report they are prioritizing renewable energy projects, 83% are prioritizing recycling programs and 64% are prioritizing water conservation. However, only 51% of respondents utilize asset management systems to reduce environmental impact. Despite sustainability remaining a priority, the gap suggests that organizations may be underutilizing their data and asset management systems to reach these goals.

Policy & Compliance Drive Action, But at What Cost? 97% of respondents noted their asset management is influenced by organizational policy, highlighting its integral role in how organizations manage equipment, facilities, and infrastructure. In comparison, 69% said their asset management strategies are guided by their organization’s capital investment plans and 53% are guided by budget constraints. No matter the guiding principle, a structured approach to asset management ensures efforts are aligned with regulations and organizational goals to drive effective decision making.

Safeguarding Against Knowledge Loss Starts Now: Workforce sustainability remains a critical barrier for organizations and the communities they serve, with 79% utilizing asset management to develop workforce sustainability plans. Similarly, the success of asset management depends on having trained and engaged teams, yet nearly half (49%) pointed to resistance by staff to changing workflows and systems as a key challenge. It’s critical that organizations effectively engage and upskill their current workforce to maximize asset management efforts.

Learn more in the 2025 State of U.S. Asset & Facilities Management Report.