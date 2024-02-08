The Smart Wallbox Sensor line features four new multi-technology models featuring PIR and digital microphonics.

Leviton expanded its Smart Wallbox Sensor line with four new multi-technology models featuring PIR and digital microphonics. Microphonics technology can pick up human activity behind obstructions, making it functional for keeping the lights on in multi-stall restrooms, offices, and conference rooms. The new models expand the smart sensor solution by providing a simple commercial-grade solution that combines occupancy/vacancy sensing with switching and dimming for easy energy savings and code compliance.

The four new sensor models include:

Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Switch Sensor (ODSMT-MDx)

Smart Multi-Tech 0-10V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MDx)

Smart Multi-Tech 24V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MLW)

Smart Multi-Tech 1000W Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODP10-M1x)

These sensors employ the latest digital signal processing technology for its microphonic detection capabilities. Coupled with proprietary Leviton detection algorithms and advanced digital PIR detectors, these Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Sensors provide efficient microphonic sensing accuracy.

Additional sensor capabilities include the ability to create custom templates to quickly program multiple rooms, digital signal processing, partial-on and partial-off dimming to meet additional code requirements, 1000W LED dimming models, and the ability to create custom templates to quickly program multiple rooms.

The expansion includes the Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Switch Sensor (ODSMT-MDx) that combines occupancy/vacancy sensing with switching. Additional models combine occupancy/vacancy sensing with dimming feature, and partial-on and partial-off capabilities which include Smart Multi-Tech 0-10V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MDx), Smart Multi-Tech 24V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MLW), and Smart Multi-Tech 1000W Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODP10-M1x).

Leviton’s Smart Wallbox Sensor line accurately detects minor motion up to 400 sq ft and major motion up to 1,100 sq ft. Programming and configuration can be achieved using the out-the-box default mode, push button configuration, or the Smart Sensor App for more advanced settings.

The Wallbox Sensors can be used to comply with IECC, ASHRAE 90.1, and 2022 Title 24, Part 6 occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, and manual control requirements, as well as receptacle control.