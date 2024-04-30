Leviton Unveils Expanded Smart Sensor Line

Leviton announced the expansion of the Smart Sensor line with Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers (SRC) and Smart Ceiling Mount Sensors (CMS). The line simplifies advanced lighting controls by integrating several control strategies into a self-contained, cost-effective, and easy-to-install device. By requiring just two devices instead of the industry’s standard four for code compliance requirements, the solutions streamline installation.

Users have additional control with the ability to wirelessly control the sensors with the new Wireless Companion Switch and Wireless Companion Dimmer. The solution is fully configurable with the Smart Sensor App, allowing users to tailor lighting control strategies to meet the intent of any space.

Along with occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, and daylight harvesting, Leviton’s SRC and CMS solutions can be wirelessly networked to expand the field-of-view for spaces up to 10,000 square feet and control up to ten zones independently. Users can add manual control with 3-way or multi-way control with Wireless Companion Dimmers, Wireless Companion Switches, or PLVSW Low Voltage Keypads. The new Room Controllers and Sensors are also UL924 listed for emergency lighting.

The Smart Sensor Line SRC and CMS devices feature an out-of-the-box default mode and meet minimum code requirements with auto-ON/auto-OFF operation and a 20-minute timeout. The Wireless Companion Dimmer, Wireless Companion Switch, or Low Voltage Keypads can be added for manual control and feature an out-of-the-box default mode. New capabilities in the Smart Sensor App include expanded options to finetune sensor settings to meet specific Sequence of Operation (SOO) requirements, scheduling, and multi-room templates for fast room replication.

Smart Ceiling Mount Room Controllers and Smart Ceiling Mount Sensors can be used to comply with IECC, ASHRAE 90.1, and 2022 Title 24, Part 6 occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, partial-ON, partial-OFF, daylight harvesting, plug load control, and demand response requirements.