Leviton's GreenMAX DRC Wired and Wireless products are now listed on the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Product List.

Leviton is pleased to announce that GreenMAX DRC Wired and Wireless products are now listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Product List (QPL) for Networked Lighting Controls. Leviton’s whole GreenMAX DRC system qualifies for valuable rebates and incentives across North America.

The DLC Networked Lighting Controls QPL serves as a comprehensive guide to networked lighting control systems that align with annually updated performance and efficiency standards. To be included on the list, products must undergo independent testing to verify they meet DLC’s stringent requirements for networking of luminaires, devices and Luminaire Level Lighting Control (LLLC). This includes scheduling, emergency lighting, color changing/tuning, scene control and more.

The DLC Networked Lighting Controls QPL empowers utilities to maximize energy savings and seamlessly integrate control systems into their incentive programs. For architects, specifiers, engineers, and contractors, the QPL is a crucial tool to assess and compare control systems for diverse projects and programs.

Spec-ready and code compliant, Leviton’s GreenMAX DRC offers stakeholders the flexibility to tailor lighting controls as their business evolves including incorporating additional components to modify or expand the system, reconfiguring rooms and zones, and creating custom lighting scenes and schedules. The system is fully configurable with the GreenMAX DRC App.