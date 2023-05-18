LG Electronics Reveals New HVAC Training Academy

LG Electronics USA opened its newest U.S. HVAC Training Academy at its North American headquarters campus in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

The new facility features an array of the latest LG air conditioning and heating technologies, including the most recent generation of LG’s market-leading Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems.

The company’s comprehensive training program offers practical instruction for LG’s all-electric, energy-efficient comfort solutions for residential and commercial applications. Academy courses include classroom lectures and a hands-on laboratory designed to educate HVAC professionals about LG’s HVAC products, including technical training on installation and service.

Expert LG instructors, with extensive experience installing and troubleshooting an array of air-conditioning products, teach classes across a variety of subject areas, including duct-free, VRF, and controls solutions, with topics covering everything from installation to service best practices for the full range of LG air solutions products.

The new academy will help educate experienced third-party contractors about the environmental and economic benefits of heat pump technology. Furthermore, the academy will provide training to assist contractors in specifying, installing, and servicing LG’s complete line of commercial and residential Heat pump and Heat Recovery products as well as the new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater.

The academy’s onsite lab has LG VRF Multi V commercial air- and water-cooled outdoor units, a variety of indoor units, including the latest roof top indoor unit, high-, low-, and mid-static ducted units, and a hydro kit. In addition, the academy’s lab has a fully functional Split Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) and third party Air Handling Unit (AHU) consisting of three separate Electronic Expansion Valve (EEV) kits. All products are controlled by remote controllers, connected to one of LG’s central controllers, an AC Smart, ACP, or VM3, and accessible remotely via the internet.

The New Jersey Training Academy is one of four LG Training Academies in the United States, with others in Dallas, TX, Orange County, CA, and Alpharetta, GA. This fall, a new facility will open in the Greater Boston area. LG also has 30 associate academies across the country and offers online training for professionals who are unable to attend an academy in-person.

“This exciting hub will provide designers, engineers, and contractors with access to advanced LG technologies that are paving the way towards electrification,” said Steve Scarbrough, Senior Vice President and General Manager for LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. “Being in the tri-state area, which is renowned for its commitment to decarbonization, this new learning center promises an enriching experience like never before.”